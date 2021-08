Chelsea's record signing Romelu Lukaku says he is returning to the Premier League a more mature player than the one who left Manchester United for Italy two years ago. The Belgian striker returned to the Premier League last week in a club record $135 million deal, returning to the club he first joined a decade ago as a teenager. Since then he has established himself as one of world football's most formidable strikers with his reputation only swelling further after two seasons with Inter Milan that culminated with him being named Serie A's MVP after inspiring Antonio Conte's side to a title win that ended Juventus' stranglehold over Italian football.