Vintage Market offers sandwiches, sodas, ice cream treats in throwback diner setting

NEW ALBANY • In September 2014, Sandra Wilson decided to open a little shop in downtown New Albany where she could sell antiques, gifts and penny candy in the front, and have a little ice cream counter in the back.

"I'm a junker, so antiques was kind of my thing to do," said Wilson, 62. "But I also wanted an old-time soda fountain with a few sandwiches, drinks and ice cream to bring back the old days."

Her fountain business grew so quickly that after two weeks, she added another bar and a couple of tables. Within a year, she had transitioned mostly to a restaurant.

"I don't even like to cook, but here I am with a restaurant," Wilson said.

The Vintage Market and Soda Fountain on Bankhead Street is open Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wilson still has some antiques for sale, like crocheted afghans, tobacco baskets, aprons, signs, cheese and sugar molds, and MoonPie memorabilia. She also has gifts, including dishtowels, jewelry and T-shirts.

"One thing we sell that we can't keep in stock is our Redneck 6-Pack," she said. "That's two RC Colas and four MoonPies. They're really popular."

The penny candy area is still stocked with old favorites, like waxed bottles, candy cigarettes, candy necklaces, Bit-O-Honey bars, Kits, Bazooka and Double Bubble gums, Pennsylvania Dutch candy sticks, Necco wafers and Sugar Babies.

"And we still have to keep up-to-date candy, like Skittles, Airheads, Gummy Bears and chocolate-covered nuts," she said.

But clearly the draw at The Vintage Market is the lunch counter, where you can order sandwiches, salads, soups in season, fountain drinks and old-fashioned bottled drinks, as well as ice cream cones, sundaes, banana spits and a variety of milk shakes.

Wilson and her other half, Donald Poitras, came up with the original menu, which included Wilson's chicken salad, pimiento cheese and pear salad, and Poitras' signature Italian-inspired pasta salad.

The menu now offers close to a dozen sandwiches, with chicken salad still a top-seller.

"The Chicken Salad Deluxe is real popular right now," Wilson said. "It's chicken salad with pineapple-jalapeno jelly. We sell all the jams and jellies I put on my sandwiches. Another popular sandwich is the BBB – a bacon, blackberry jam, Swiss and jalapeno grilled cheese."

Side items, like fruit salad, pasta salad and potato salad, are served in small Mason jars, and the taco salad and chef's salad also are served in Mason jars.

Some of the sandwiches are old-fashioned with a little twist. For instance, the club sandwich has honey mustard on it, and the grilled cheese is toasted with a side of strawberry jam.

Other sandwiches include bologna, peanut butter and jelly, BLT, Cajun roast beef, tuna melt, turkey, hot ham deluxe and egg salad.

Wilson uses Blue Bell ice cream for her sweet treats. Banana splits are popular, as are the peanut butter and banana Elvis shake and the MoonPie shake.

"Our MoonPie Sundae is the bomb," Wilson said. "We heat a MoonPie, put ice cream on top and make it into a sundae."

Coke, root beer and chocolate floats are also available, along with fountain drinks like Coke, root beer, cherry and vanilla.

"We have a lot of regular customers and take-out regulars," Wilson said. "We have out-of-town people from Tupelo, Ripley, Oxford, Southaven and Memphis. And we have a lot of people who are traveling and will just look up a place to eat. We have some repeat customers who found us by accident."

On Monday, Chris Davis was on his way back home to Savannah, Georgia, after an overlanding trip to Colorado with his three dogs, Remi, Raven and Ellie Mae.

Davis was taken by the beauty of downtown New Albany and stopped in The Vintage Market for coffee and something to eat.

"I got the egg salad sandwich for lunch and the chicken salad wrap for later," Davis said. "The egg salad is excellent. The tomatoes are from a local farmer."

At the other end of the counter sat two regulars – Donald Cook and Bill Robertson. The two are part of a group that plays dominoes at the market on Tuesday afternoons.

"I've been coming in here ever since they opened," Cook said. "I come in two to three times a week. They've tried to ban me, but I just keep coming back."

Cook said he's tried just about everything on the menu at least once.

"You can't get nothing bad here," he said. "It's all good. And I like the atmosphere. It reminds me of an old drug store with an ice cream parlor. We used to have a couple down here. This is the closest thing to them."

Robertson comes in at least twice a week. On Tuesdays, he always gets the chef's salad, but other days he's more adventurous.

"I get the BLT every once in a while," he said. "But I also like the chicken salad and the tuna melt."

Wilson said her business was hit hard by COVID-19 in the spring of 2020, and she had to shut down the eatery for about six weeks.

"We tried take-out only, but without a drive-through, it just wasn't worth it," she said. "But I've had no problem keeping my employees. Thank goodness I've got some good ones."

When the weather turns cooler, Wilson will add soups back to the menu. Customer favorites include turnip green soup, red potato soup, broccoli and cheese, chicken tortilla, taco soup, chili and beef vegetable.

She also does specials from time to time, like pepperoncini roast beef sandwiches, Reubens, and prime rib sandwiches.

"I haven't done them in a while because everybody has their favorite thing on the menu," Wilson said. "They'll come in here to try something new, but end up ordering their favorites."