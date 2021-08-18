The last day suprises

“Away, away, from man and towns, To the wild wood and the downs, - To the silent wilderness, Where the soul need not repress its music.” – Percy Bysshe Shelley. Day 6 of this upside-down journey though Kruger puts the trip at roughly the half way mark, and instinctively, thoughts gravitate to wondering just how many days are left before this fascinating adventure ends. The primary purpose of visiting Kruger is to experience, first-hand, the unparalleled bushveld scenery, the large species and numbers of animals in their wild habitat and, if birds fluff your tail feathers, there are splendid varieties of birds to be seen. Sue has diligently kept a record of all our sightings and at this point on the trip we have seen 30 of the mammal species and about 83 different birds. There are some very descriptive collective nouns for many of the wild animals we have seen; a flange of baboons, a coalition of cheetah, a memory of elephants, an obstinacy of buffalo, a bloat of hippopotamus, a leap of leopards, a scurry of squirrels, a dazzle of zebra.