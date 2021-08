To make the pastry, pour the flour into a large bowl and make a well in the middle. Dice the butter and add to the centre of the well along with the salt. Gradually mix the ingredients together with your fingertips. When the cubes of butter have become very small and the mixture resembles rubble (you should still be able to see some small chunks of butter), add a little of the iced water and mix together. Continue adding the water slowly until you have a firm dough (you may not need all the water). Mix until combined, but do not be tempted to knead the dough.