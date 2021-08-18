Cancel
Markets

Tencent Music shares drop despite solid earnings

By Jack Kennedy
Silicon Republic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company broadly met expectations in Q2, but China’s regulatory squeeze continues to impact tech companies. Tencent Music Entertainment Group, the music-streaming business of the Chinese tech giant, posted second-quarter earnings that largely met analyst’s predictions. The company posted quarterly revenues of 8.01bn yuan ($1.24bn), a 15pc year-on-year increase, just...

Austin Carr
#Music Streaming#Music Industry#Chinese#Mau#Social Entertainment#Tencent Music#China Music Corporation#Bloomberg#Softbank#Cnbc#Tsmc
