Seared Scallops in Soy Emulsion with Wilted Greens Recipe

If you have wanted to try making a hot sauce on your own, then recipe developer Sher Castellano has the perfect recipe for you. This spicy green hot sauce is super easy to make, and it only requires a few ingredients to put together. Few ingredients with little hassle sounds pretty great to us! While Tabasco and other name-brand sauces are super delicious and super easy (seeing as you just have to go to the store and buy them), there's something about a homemade hot sauce that hits the spot. This recipe is perfect for a Mexican-themed dinner, or it's great to use on any other foods that you usually put hot sauce on. If you're a lover of spicy foods, then this recipe is just too good to pass up.