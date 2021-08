Kevin Feige has revealed what the biggest risk was in founding the MCU. "I was lucky enough to be involved in early Spider-Man films and X-Men films. But we wanted to do an Iron Man movie," the Marvel boss told CinemaBlend. "And I do think, still, the biggest risk – which seems outrageous to say now – was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn't be sitting here today. I really believe that."