RISE Worldwide talent division sign Ishan Kishan

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): India cricketer Ishan Kishan has signed with RISE Worldwide for his global management and marketing representation. Ishan Kishan had led India at the Under 19 World Cup in 2016, finishing runners-up to West Indies. After an arduous wait of over four years, Ishan made his India debut in T20Is against the touring England side in March earlier this year and followed it up with the ODI cap against Sri Lanka recently.

