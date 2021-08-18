Column: COVID long-hauler is now vaccine advocate

Submitted by J. Burk Gossom, M.D., Friday Harbor. Immunizations are one of the most “natural” things using the immune system to fight disease. If you have doubts about effectiveness, Google iron lung pictures. This is how impressive vaccines are. Do vaccines always work, of course not in which case usually your immune system has a head start resulting in milder illness? Exposure to a new strain close to the one you were immunized against also allows the immune system responds more quickly protecting you against serious illness. This is exactly what we are seeing with COVID and the Delta variant.