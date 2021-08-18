Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Column: COVID long-hauler is now vaccine advocate

By ORDER REPRINT
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

ATLANTA — When COVID-19 was declared a national emergency in March 2020, Stephanie Schroeder joined throngs of her neighbors at local grocery stores to stock up on toilet paper and water. Through spring and summer, the McDonough, Georgia, resident made all of the suggested life adjustments — staying at home, wearing a mask when she did go out, avoiding crowds and sanitizing her hands as if her life depended on it. Her efforts were prescient but powerless against a virus that has since claimed the lives of more than 21,000 Georgians.

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Coronavirus
Atlanta, GA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Piedmont Hospital#Vaccinations#Covid#Georgians#Mill Creek High School#Kleenex#Icu#Mrsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Have Long-Term Side Effects?

There is still a preponderance of hesitancy among a number of people when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccines. Such hesitation has been linked to their belief that the vaccines are not safe and come with far greater risks than getting infected with the novel coronavirus. But experts are speaking up in favor of the vaccines and clearing up some confusion on their possible side effects, especially their alleged long-term impact on the body.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Public Healthwosu.org

How Long Will COVID Vaccine Boosters Be Necessary?

State health leaders are preparing to offer booster shots to healthy Ohioans who are eight months out from their last Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose. That has some people asking if COVID vaccine booster shots will become permanent. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said booster shots...
Pittsburgh, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to know about the Pfizer covid vaccine approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its full approval of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine Monday. The move comes eight months after the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for emergency use in the United States. Infectious disease experts hope the full approval will inspire those wary of the vaccine to now...
Public HealthKARK

Long-haulers qualify for disability protections

(Baptist Health) – Ongoing breathing difficulties, trouble thinking or concentrating, headaches, and chest or stomach pain. Not everyone who gets COVID-19 will develop long-term symptoms like these. But for those who do, post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, often called long COVID-19, can interfere with daily life long after they first get sick.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Hospital Links Pregnant Woman’s Death To COVID-19 Vaccine

A hospital in India has linked the death of a 31-year-old pregnant woman to a complication associated with the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said. Mahima Mathew, a resident in the Kottayam district in Kerala, India, was in her first trimester of pregnancy when she died on Aug. 20. According to the initial death report released by officials in Mar Sleeva Medicity, Mathew had received her first dose of Covishield on Aug. 6.
Kidscnycentral.com

As more kids hospitalized with COVID-19, some are also long-haulers, doctor says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New numbers show more children are testing positive for COVID-19 across the country. Multiple Vanderbilt University doctors say the delta variant is a new kind of COVID — and is causing younger patients including children to get sick. That’s something that was uncharacteristic with the initial novel coronavirus.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

CDC Reveals New Unsettling Data About Covid 19 Vaccines’ Effectiveness

As you probably know by now, the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus has been ravishing the world for quite a while. The Delta Covid variant is ruling all the other strains across the globe these days. It’s already been revealed that the Delta variant is the most dangerous one so far, according to more expert opinions across the globe.
Milwaukee County, WICBS 58

Third doses of COVID vaccine now available for some

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Biden Administration is expected to greenlight a COVID-19 booster shot for anyone who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The third shot would be given eight months after the second. Last week, the FDA approved a third dose for immunocompromised people. Hayat Pharmacy started administering...
Friday Harbor, WAsanjuanjournal.com

On vaccines and masking | Guest column

Submitted by J. Burk Gossom, M.D., Friday Harbor. Immunizations are one of the most “natural” things using the immune system to fight disease. If you have doubts about effectiveness, Google iron lung pictures. This is how impressive vaccines are. Do vaccines always work, of course not in which case usually your immune system has a head start resulting in milder illness? Exposure to a new strain close to the one you were immunized against also allows the immune system responds more quickly protecting you against serious illness. This is exactly what we are seeing with COVID and the Delta variant.
Advocacyyoursun.com

COVID survivor fights for fellow 'long haulers'

Diana Berrent had a “Tylenol and Gatorade” case of COVID-19 in March 2020. Her symptoms were severe during what she considers her “contagious” phase — headaches, insomnia, a pulmonary infection, gastrointestinal issues — but she felt better when her 18-day isolation ended, she said in a conversation Wednesday with the Washington Post.
Amarillo, TXclarendonlive.com

Guest Column: Re-think COVID vaccine if you haven’t gotten it

Just when we thought we could turn the page on this horrible pandemic, it has reemerged as the more highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. Hospitalizations in Texas, and in Amarillo, due to COVID are on the rise again. And with that, an increased number of ICU beds and ventilators are used to treat victims of a disease which now can largely be prevented. Yes, we now have a safe and effective vaccine. As few as 0.2% of Texas’ current COVID-19 hospitalizations are patients who have been fully vaccinated.
Public HealthRapid City Journal

COVID-19 vaccine boosters now available for immunocompromised

The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that a third shot of both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available for immunocompromised individuals following approval by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization amendment. “We are inviting all immunocompromised...
HealthMalibu Times

Guest Column: The Polio Vaccine

It was a Friday night in September 1950. I was seven years old and my dad had been teaching me the racing start for a county race I was expected to run in that Sunday. Overnight, I started to feel some aches and pains, tried to get up from bed and collapsed. I couldn’t walk for months and never ran again.
Janesville, WIPosted by
The Janesville Gazette

Catching up with a COVID-19 long-hauler: New diagnosis leads to new hope for Janesville teen

Ava Pennycook will be fighting the effects of COVID-19 for the rest of her life—and that’s fine by her. The Gazette has been following Pennycook’s progress since last fall, when doctors confirmed she was a COVID-19 long-hauler, one of a small percentage of those infected whose symptoms persist for weeks or months, longer than it usually takes for the disease to run its course.

Comments / 0

Community Policy