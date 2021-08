If you try to contain your pumpkin obsession to just fall desserts, you are seriously missing out! Here, pumpkin gives an otherwise traditional chili a ton of body while also adding a slightly sweet and earthy flavor. The cinnamon plays up the pumpkin flavor and complements the smoky chili powder and cumin, while the spicy Italian sausage works to balance the sweetness from the gourd. The whole thing comes together in under 1 hour but tastes like it’s been simmering all day. In other words, it’s the perfect fall weeknight dinner.