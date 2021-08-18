Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

10-Year Treasury Yield Is Flat as Fed Discusses Possible Taper This Year

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its latest policy meeting, showing discussion by the central bank of possible tapering this year and that the economy had reached its goal on inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Price Stability#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Cornerstone Wealth#The Commerce Department#119 Day Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
EconomyCNBC

Treasury yields start the week higher with key Fed policy event in focus

The Chicago Fed will release its July national economic activity index at 8:30 a.m. ET. Markit is set to release its purchasing managers' index flash readings for August at 9:45 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday morning, with investors focusing on the Federal Reserve's annual central banking event,...
BusinessAlaska Journal of Commerce

Minutes show Fed preparing for taper starting this year

WASHINGTON — Most Federal Reserve officials agreed last month they could start slowing the pace of bond purchases later this year, judging that enough progress had been made toward their inflation goal, while gains had been made toward their employment objective. “Various participants commented that economic and financial conditions would...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields rise as sentiment improves

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher early on Wednesday, moving further above recent lows, but investors were holding off from any big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual symposium on Friday. After last week’s drop, yields have recovered slightly as investor nerves...
U.S. PoliticsNBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Edge Higher as Investors Gear Up for Fed Summit

The Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium, gathering central bankers from around the world, will kick off on Thursday. There are no major data releases due out on Wednesday. U.S. Treasury yields rose Wednesday as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. The yield on the benchmark 10-year...
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

Treasury Yields Seen Inching Up Even With Balanced Fed Message

(Bloomberg) -- Signs are growing that U.S. Treasury yields may continue to march higher even if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell strikes a balanced tone at Jackson Hole this week. The yield on five-year government notes -- the tenor that simultaneously captures expected changes to short-term interest rates and the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise with Fed's Powell speech in focus

(Adds quote, five-year auction results; updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to almost two-week highs on Wednesday ahead of a speech later in the week by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell which could indicate when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin paring bond purchases. The move higher may have been exacerbated by algorithmic traders selling Treasuries after the 10-year yields broke above their daily 200-day moving average. Powell will speak virtually on Friday at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Traders will be watching to see if Powell expresses fresh concerns about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant after Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, among the U.S. central bank's most forceful supporters for starting to reduce support for the economy, said on Friday he may need to adjust that view if the coronavirus slows economic growth materially. “Following Kaplan’s well-timed comments on his openness to a later taper if Delta weighs on growth, the presumed likelihood that Powell errs toward dovishness has gone up, leaving the risk of a modest hawkish surprise if he doesn’t,” Jonathan Cohn, a trading strategist at Credit Suisse said in a report. Minutes from the Fed's July meeting released last Wednesday showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee expect the Fed will start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, though consumer sentiment and economic data have weakened since July. Data on Wednesday was solid, showing that new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods were steady in July, while an acceleration in shipments suggested business investment in equipment could offset an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending and keep the economy on a solid growth path in the third quarter. “This morning’s data was a bit better than expected,” said Ben Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. In choppy trading, benchmark 10-year yields were last up five basis points at 1.341%, the highest since August 13, and above the 200-day moving average of 1.326%. “Once that broke there could have been some algorithmic trading activity that pushed us a few basis points higher,” Jeffery said. Breakeven inflation rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) also rose to 2.52%, from 2.49% late on Tuesday. Low liquidity with many traders out for August holidays was seen as adding to market volatility. The Treasury sold $61 billion in five-year notes to average demand on Wednesday, the second sale of $183 billion in short and intermediate-dated supply this week. The notes sold at a high yield of 0.831%, close to where they had traded before the sale. The government saw strong demand for a $60 billion auction of two-year notes on Tuesday. It will also sell $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Five-year note yields were last up three basis points on the day at 0.826% in the secondary market. August 25 Wednesday 1:12PM New York / 1712 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.007 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-193/256 0.2484 -0.001 Three-year note 99-192/256 0.4598 0.013 Five-year note 99-8/256 0.8259 0.034 Seven-year note 99-56/256 1.1174 0.043 10-year note 99-40/256 1.3407 0.051 20-year bond 97-228/256 1.8772 0.049 30-year bond 100-248/256 1.9571 0.050 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 0.75 spread (Editing by Bernadette Baum, Kirsten Donovan)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields broadly flat, focus on supply

(Updates prices, adds U.S. Treasuries) Aug 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were broadly flat on Tuesday with investors focusing on issuance in a data-light session. Risk sentiment has improved this week as concerns ease over Federal Reserve stimulus tapering and on full U.S. approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, keeping the bloc’s bond yields above lows hit last week.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs raises odds on U.S. Fed taper announcement in Nov

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists have raised the odds that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce the start of tapering its bonds purchases in November, predicting the central bank will likely opt to dial back purchases by $15 billion at each meeting. In a note, the investment bank said...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise with Powell in focus, strong demand for two-year auction

(Adds two-year auction results, quote, data, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors waited on comments on Friday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for any new indications on when the central bank is likely to begin paring bond purchases. Powell is due to speak at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The event on Aug. 27 will take place virtually and not in person due to the spread of COVID-19 in the county, which has reduced expectations that any major announcement will be made at the event. Still, investors will be watching to see if Powell indicates that a reduction in bond purchases is imminent, and whether he expresses any new concerns about economic growth due to the rise in COVID-19 Delta variant cases. “The market has convinced itself that the taper is sooner rather than later… if Powell doesn’t repeat that message I think you’re going to see traders confused,” said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. Minutes from the Fed's July meeting released on Wednesday showed that the bulk of the central bank's policy-setting committee expect the Fed will start trimming its bond-buying program later this year. Optimism over the economic recovery has faded since July as economic data has missed expectations, however, and consumer sentiment earlier this month dropped to its lowest in a decade. "We got so used to exuberant data and broad forecasts for continued growth and demand that was going to push inflation higher, and that seems to be slowly leaking out around the world over the last three or four weeks," said Vogel. Benchmark 10-year yields rose three and a half basis points to 1.290%. The yields are in a range after falling from a one-month high of 1.379% on Aug. 12, while holding above a six-month low of 1.127% reached earlier this month. Two-year note yields fell after the Treasury saw strong demand for a $60 billion sale of the notes, which sold at a high yield of 0.242%, around one basis point below where they had traded before the auction. Two-year yields were last at 0.226%. The government will also sell $61 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Data on Tuesday showed that sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased in July after three straight monthly declines, but housing market momentum is slowing as surging housing prices amid tight supply sideline some first-time buyers from the market. Trading volumes are light this week with many traders and investors out for August summer vacations. August 24 Tuesday 3:03PM New York / 1903 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2264 0.000 Three-year note 99-202/256 0.4465 0.009 Five-year note 99-46/256 0.7949 0.023 Seven-year note 99-128/256 1.075 0.028 10-year note 99-160/256 1.2902 0.035 20-year bond 98-180/256 1.8278 0.037 30-year bond 102-24/256 1.9079 0.036 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.50 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.00 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Marguerita Choy)
RetailStreet.Com

Treasury Yields Ease After 2-Year Auction Sees Impressive Foreign Demand

U.S. Treasury bond yields moved lower Tuesday following a better-than-expected auction of 2-year notes that saw the largest demand from foreign investors in more than a decade. The Treasury sold $60 billion in 2-year notes at an auction-high yield of 0.242%, up 2 basis points from the the previous auction...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Fed To Taper This Year – What Are the Odds?

The latest FOMC minutes show that the Fed will likely taper quantitative easing this year. It’s largely priced in, but downside risks to gold remain. Yesterday, the FOMC published minutes from its last meeting in July. The publication is rather hawkish, as it shows growing appetite among the Fed officials for tapering the quantitative easing as early as this year:
MarketsForexTV.com

Treasuries Move To Upside Even As Fed Hints At Tapering Bond Purchases

After ending the yesterday’s volatile session modestly lower, treasuries moved to upside during the trading day on Thursday. Bond prices moved higher early in the day and remained firmly positive throughout the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.1 basis points to 1.242 percent.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields dip on COVID concerns, Fed on track to trim bond purchases

(Adds quotes, data, auction results, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as risk appetite worsened on concerns about the spread of COVID variants, and a day after the Federal Reserve said it expects to begin paring bond purchases this year. A rise in cases of the Delta variant is adding to fears that the economy will not recover as quickly as hoped and weighing on consumer confidence. “I think for the most part what we are seeing now is a reaction to concerns about the Delta variant (and) the after effects of that sort of shocking consumer sentiment report that we got this past Friday,” said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree. Data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer sentiment dropped in early August to its lowest level in a decade as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment. “The sentiment numbers are lower than at any point during 2020 and appear to be weighing on policymakers as they ponder the timing and composition of QE tapering as we head into the fall,” David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX said in a report on Thursday. Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released on Wednesday showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee is coalescing around a plan that would see the Fed start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, though policymakers remained somewhat at odds over how fast to taper the asset purchases. The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan this week also creates new geopolitical uncertainties that could alter the Fed’s thinking. “The geopolitical landscape just became more complicated. Should the chaos in Afghanistan persist, the timing of tapering could easily get pushed out past year-end,” Petrosinelli said. Benchmark 10-year yields dipped three basis points to 1.245%. They fell to 1.127% earlier this month, which was the lowest since February. Investors will be watching a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole next week for any new indications on when the taper will be announced. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 17-month low last week, pointing to another month of robust job growth, though surging COVID-19 infections pose a risk to the labor market recovery. A separate report from the Philadelphia Fed Growth showed that growth in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region slowed for the fourth consecutive month in August after hitting its highest pace in nearly half a century earlier this spring. The Treasury saw solid demand for an $8 billion sale of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), which sold at a high yield of minus 0.292%. August 19 Thursday 3:16PM New York / 1916 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.008 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-207/256 0.2236 0.005 Three-year note 99-208/256 0.4383 0.005 Five-year note 99-74/256 0.7718 -0.006 Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.0374 -0.017 10-year note 100-12/256 1.245 -0.028 20-year bond 99-52/256 1.7977 -0.038 30-year bond 102-200/256 1.8783 -0.035 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.75 0.75 spread (Editing by Barbara Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Firms As Fed Minutes Suggest QE Tapering To Begin This Year

The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve’s minutes showed that most officials agreed to begin the reduction of bond purchases later this year. Most participants judged that it could be appropriate to start tapering the bond purchases later this...
StocksNBC Miami

Stock Futures Are Flat After a Market Sell-Off Amid Fed's Taper Discussion

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Wednesday after Wall Street suffered a sell-off as meeting minutes showed the Federal Reserve started eyeing tapering before the year-end. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped just 20 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both little changed.
Currencieskfgo.com

Dollar hits 9-month high as Fed on track to taper this year

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar rose to a nine-month high versus the euro and Australian and New Zealand currencies on Thursday, with Federal Reserve policy makers mostly in agreement that a stimulus taper would start this year. The euro fell to $1.1684, and the kiwi slid to $0.6848. The Australian...
BusinessMinneapolis Star Tribune

Fed discussed pulling back on bond purchases later this year

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials last month discussed the idea of beginning to dial back their extraordinary support for the U.S. economy later this year, though they stopped short of a firm decision on a timetable. The minutes of the Fed's July 27-28 meeting, released Wednesday, indicated that the economic...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields fall after Fed meeting minutes

(Recasts with Fed meeting minutes) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting showed that Fed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year," but had not yet been satisfied. "Most participants anticipated that the economy would continue to make progress toward those goals" and that the standard "could be reached this year," but there was disagreement over how soon the Fed should wait to reduce bond purchases. “There wasn’t a lot in there,” said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. “The financial, market and economic support reasons for continuing bond purchases are fading a little bit with normalizing inflation and a stronger labor market, and so it stands to reason that the policymakers will begin reducing those purchases relatively soon.” Benchmark 10-year notes were last 1.271%, after rising to a session high of 1.300% before the minutes were released. Many analysts and economists expect the Fed to announce a taper in December, with bond purchase reductions likely to begin in early 2022. “It’s clear from the minutes that the Fed isn’t ready to start tapering yet, but they are leaning towards making an announcement by the end of the year at the latest,” Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said in a note. August 18 Wednesday 2:44PM New York / 1844 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.06 0.0608 -0.013 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Two-year note 99-210/256 0.2175 0.002 Three-year note 99-214/256 0.4303 0.005 Five-year note 99-72/256 0.7733 0.009 Seven-year note 99-170/256 1.0502 0.010 10-year note 99-204/256 1.2717 0.014 20-year bond 107-60/256 1.8123 0.000 30-year bond 101-224/256 1.9175 -0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 1.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Will Dunham and Nick Zieminski)
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury yields rise ahead of Fed minutes and 20-year debt auction

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting, which could indicate a date when the central bank you would start reducing your bond purchases. * Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said he wants to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy