Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Scoop: Modern mezze restaurant called Mariposa opening soon at Mint Uptown

By Emma Way
Posted by 
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzLAl_0bUxdf8P00

At long last, the Mint Museum will have a restaurant once again. Mariposa opens in the former Halcyon space this September.

Why it matters: Charlotte’s urban core has become a shadow of itself throughout this never-ending pandemic, but longtime restaurant operator Jill Marcus hopes Mariposa brings back some life to the area.

“I believe in Uptown,” she tells me. “I really do.”

[Related Axios story: Will Uptown make a comeback? ]

What to expect: The new restaurant will shift from Halcyon’s farm-to-table concept to a “world-to-table” concept, Marcus says.

  • It will have a more modern and youthful feel, she adds, with a black-and-white color scheme, velvet couches, an expanded bar and multiple murals painted by local artist Owl .
  • And, of course, there’s the same great view of Uptown off the restaurant’s porch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ai7VA_0bUxdf8P00

Photo: Emma Way/Axios

On the menu: Pulling inspiration from North African and Mediterranean mezze, Mariposa will serve sharable dishes of all sizes, from lamb belly bulgogi lettuce wraps and ceviche aguachile to wood-fired salmon and an heirloom tomato and burrata tart. ( Full menu here .)

  • At the helm is executive chef Jonathan Moore, who also led Halcyon’s kitchen. The general manager is Brad Grubb, formerly of 5Church, and Sam Carrasquero-Chappelle is the restaurant’s pastry chef.
  • The restaurant’s theme was largely inspired by Marcus’ travels, especially in Morocco, one of her favorite destinations. With Mariposa, she says she’s excited to “bring those cultures and experiences to people here in Charlotte.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAl6f_0bUxdf8P00

The Pinga cocktail with pineapple infused Cachaca, Brazilian sugar, caramelized pineapple and Tajin. Photo: The Plaid Penguin

Rebuilding the well-known restaurant space was a long process, Marcus says. The team went through about 100 possible names — including a joke to name it “Hot Toddy’s” after Mint CEO Todd Herman — before landing on Mariposa, the Spanish word for butterfly.

“We transformed Halcyon,” Marcus adds. “What better symbol than a butterfly?”

[Related Axios story: Halcyon will close and a new restaurant will open at Mint Uptown ]

After this pandemic year, Marcus’ wish is for the restaurant to instill some energy and hope into the still largely quiet district. “I just feel like we need to come together,” she says, adding that she hopes Mariposa can be that place for locals, artists and tourists alike.

Timeline: Marcus hopes to open Mariposa on Sept. 18, but that’s pending some furniture deliveries, she says.

  • Bonus: Marcus, who’s also behind the Dilworth vegetarian restaurant Fern , is already planning her next venture. She plans to open a French fast-casual fried chicken restaurant called Coquette in Uptown in February 2022. More details to come!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yjbV_0bUxdf8P00

The Madagascan chocolate cake. Photo: The Plaid Penguin

The post Scoop: Modern mezze restaurant called Mariposa opening soon at Mint Uptown appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
646
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Fried Chicken Restaurant#Burrata#Food Drink#The Mint Museum#Halcyon#North African#Brazilian#Spanish#French#Madagascan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

New York-style bagel shop coming soon to Waverly

A new family-owned bagel shop called Bagel Boys will serve authentic New York and New Jersey-style bagels starting this fall. Owners Nick and Heather Grove said their oldest son came up with the idea of opening a bagel store since, as New Jersyans, bagels are the number one way to start the day. Heather Grove […] The post New York-style bagel shop coming soon to Waverly appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Rooftop bar and cigar lounge open this week in Uptown’s newest tower

Brace yourself for the onslaught of flower wall selfies on your Instagram come Thursday when two bars open in the new Binaco Tower. The big picture: After over a year of construction- and pandemic-related delays, the highly anticipated Novelty House Rooftop and Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club will open on the fourth and fifth floor […] The post Rooftop bar and cigar lounge open this week in Uptown’s newest tower appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Historic south Charlotte farmhouse with vintage details asks $880K

A historic farmhouse and garden tucked away in south Charlotte is listed at $880,000. Originally a dairy barn, the Patchwork Farm home is being put on the market for the first time in a generation. The property is situated on roughly 2.5 acres, just a 5-minute drive from the Arboretum. Listing agent Lexie Longstreet says as […] The post Historic south Charlotte farmhouse with vintage details asks $880K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RetailPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Popular local retailer Moxie to open another boutique in Plaza Midwood

Fresh off opening a new Matthews shop, Moxie Mercantile is expanding again. This time it’ll be right around the corner from their flagship store in Plaza Midwood. The new shop, called Betty by Moxie, will specialize in apparel, accessories and kids’ products. Owner Michelle Castelloe expects to open sometime in September. Details: The 2,500 square-foot […] The post Popular local retailer Moxie to open another boutique in Plaza Midwood appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $340K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 305 Mcninch Street #A: $549,900 Neighborhood: Third Ward Realtor: Jessica Smith at The Redbud Group Features: Modern design, cable railing on stairs, open layout, balcony, tons of natural light. Specs: 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,606 […] The post Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $340K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Apple season is upon us: 7 pick-your-own orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

This guide is proudly presented by OrthoCarolina – our partners in healthy living. If you want more outdoor itinerary inspiration, check out OrthoCarolina’s blog. Happy exploring. Fall is right around the corner, which means apple cider, apple cider donuts, and, of course, apple picking. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apples within two hours of […] The post Apple season is upon us: 7 pick-your-own orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

8 best Thai restaurants in Charlotte

Obsessed with Thai food? Same here. Thai Taste reigns king of Charlotte Thai food, according to the Charlotteans on our Instagram. But there’s a growing number of great Thai spots where you can find your fixing of pad Thai, pad gra prow, Thai iced tea and more. Here are top 8 Thai restaurants in Charlotte, […] The post 8 best Thai restaurants in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Asheville, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Asheville favorite White Duck Taco opening second Charlotte-area location

Asheville’s popular White Duck Taco Shop is expanding once again with its second Charlotte-area location opening in Matthews on August 29. The exact address is 131 E. John St. in downtown Matthews next to the post office in the former Pita Kebab Grill space. [Related Axios guide: 21 things to do in Matthews] Background: White Duck […] The post Asheville favorite White Duck Taco opening second Charlotte-area location appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

A new wine bar in NoDa hopes to have a dive bar vibe

A new wine bar called Bar à Vins is opening in NoDa early next year. What to expect: Longtime friends and sommeliers Natalie Stewart (currently of Fin & Fino) and Jeff Kellogg will bring their expertise to an approachable wine list with retail pricing. Plus, there will be a snack menu with high-low items from […] The post A new wine bar in NoDa hopes to have a dive bar vibe appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Unknown Brewing is giving up beer — but not before blowing up some stuff one more time

Brad Shell tapped the top of an envelope full of cash last Friday. “Firework money,” he said. The explosives would be necessary for his big goodbye to his life as an owner of one of Charlotte’s most well-known breweries, Unknown Brewing. They’re having one last throwdown Saturday with five bands, a wrestling ring, two beer releases, […] The post Unknown Brewing is giving up beer — but not before blowing up some stuff one more time appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Axios Weekday Planner: 25 things to do in Charlotte this week

Proudly presented by Hungry Harvest. Add home-cooked meals to your weekly routine with fresh produce and grocery staples delivered to your door. Use AXIOS50 for 50% off your first box. MONDAY, AUGUST 16 UNC Charlotte Ellis Reed Parlier Memorial Scholarship + Kendra Scott Annual Fundraiser Kendra Scott SouthPark Mall | Monday and Tuesday | Free to attend […] The post Axios Weekday Planner: 25 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

See inside: Rooftop restaurant by O-Ku chef now open in SouthPark

Mizu, an Asian-inspired seafood restaurant, is now open atop SouthPark’s new Hyatt Centric hotel. Why it matters: Think of Mizu as O-Ku 2.0 with nearly double the space (4,000 square feet in total) and a greater focus on wood-fired seafood (versus O-Ku’s sushi expertise). It’s an opportunity for chef Michael Chanthavong to show off even […] The post See inside: Rooftop restaurant by O-Ku chef now open in SouthPark appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

14 food and beverage jobs in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  Here are 14 current jobs in the food and beverage industry around Charlotte. Waitstaff at Alexander Michael’s Tavern. Details. Production Team Member at Sycamore Brewing. Details. Sous Chef at Best Impressions Caterers. Details. Morning Prep Cook at Salud Beer […] The post 14 food and beverage jobs in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Opening soon: Tapas-focused restaurant PARA opening in former Zeppelin space

PARA draws its inspiration from “izakaya” style restaurants, which are a type of bar or gastropub found in Japan. Why it matters: South End has a fast-growing food scene, but PARA hopes to bring a one-of-a-kind restaurant and patio experience — one that’s found in places like Miami, Puerto Rico, Las Vegas and New York, right here […] The post Opening soon: Tapas-focused restaurant PARA opening in former Zeppelin space appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

4 Charlotte running routes with skyline views

This content was created in partnership with OrthoCarolina. You don’t have to go far for beautiful running scenery in Charlotte. Here are some running routes where you can catch skyline views along the way. Pro top: If you’re looking for some extra motivation, register to run the OrthoCarolina 10k/5k Classic on September 18. The race […] The post 4 Charlotte running routes with skyline views appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

See inside the renovation of the iconic Park-N-Shop grocer

The transformation of an iconic grocery store on Wilkinson Boulevard into office space could be complete by later this year. What’s happening: A joint venture between the Roby Family of Companies and Red Hill Ventures purchased the shuttered Park-N-Shop building in west Charlotte in October 2019 for $1.8 million, Mecklenburg County real estate records show. […] The post See inside the renovation of the iconic Park-N-Shop grocer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Pineville, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

18 things to do in Pineville, from the Polk historic site to Colombian cuisine to hiking trails

Our Pineville guide is proudly presented by Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, P.A. Nothing ruins a day of exploring like seasonal allergies. CEENTA can help you get the care you need so you can lose the sniffles. They even have a Pineville location to make it super convenient. Named after its abundance of […] The post 18 things to do in Pineville, from the Polk historic site to Colombian cuisine to hiking trails appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Scoop: NoDa Brewing to expand taproom and beer garden with 16,000-square-foot addition

With its rapid expansion in distribution throughout the Carolinas, NoDa Brewing needs more space. Construction will begin in late 2021 or early 2022 to add about 16,000 square feet onto the existing brewery on North Tryon. The big picture: One of Charlotte’s oldest breweries, NoDa Brewing has maintained its focus on its home city and the […] The post Scoop: NoDa Brewing to expand taproom and beer garden with 16,000-square-foot addition appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Community Policy