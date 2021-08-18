Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Trump falsely claims it's "illegal for me to say" whether he's running for president in 2024

By Sarah K. Burris
Posted by 
Salon
Salon
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytYYW_0bUxd4kt00

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Fox News Channel and radio talk show host Sean Hannity (L) interviews U.S. President Donald Trump before a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on September 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the final minutes of an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Donald Trump claimed that he couldn't reveal whether or not he's running for president in 2024 because it's "illegal."

It's not true, far from it.

Trump's problem is that he wants to continue to raise money into his super PAC. Using that as his repository of cash, he can ask whoever he wants for money. If he declares that he's running for president, he can no longer do that and the super PAC staff must separate from the Trump office into its own entity. Trump would then only be allowed to fundraise into his presidential account.

It isn't illegal for him to say whether or not he's running in 2024; it's just inconvenient for the money he'd like to raise.

Another political problem for Trump is that if he decides not to run for president, his fundraising will disappear. People continue to support him because they believe he will regain his power, but if he drops out of the presidential race, the focus will turn to other Republicans who may run.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Elections
Las Vegas, NV
Elections
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News Channel#Pac#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
RecipesSalon

7 pro-baker tips to make cake way easier (and more fun!)

Baking already has a reputation for being very by the book — and this can also unfortunately translate to "complicated" for many folks. In the newest episode of "Bake it Up a Notch," I wanted to explore all the wonderful treats you can make without a lot of equipment, mixing in a bowl either by hand, or with a trusty hand mixer. But a few special tricks can take even the simplest recipe to the next level. Here are my tips for making some of the simplest, tastiest bakes.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump’s poll numbers creep up

Despite ongoing negative press, former President Donald Trump has some promising new poll numbers. According to an NBC News survey released Sunday, 25% of U.S. adults give Mr. Trump a “very positive” rating — up 4 percentage points from a previous poll conducted by the network in April. Another 13% give Mr. Trump a “somewhat positive” review, up by 2 percentage points in the same period.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Pence claims Biden broke Trump administration’s deal with Taliban

Former Vice President Mike Pence claimed Tuesday that President Joe Biden reneged on the cease-fire deal his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, agreed with the Taliban in February 2020, setting the stage for what Pence called “a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis.”
POTUSPosted by
Salon

It's "Reinstatement Day" — but Trump has yet to be "reinstated" as president

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Friday, August 13, 2021, according to far-right conspiracy theorist and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, was supposed to be "Reinstatement Day" — the day in which Donald Trump would be reinstated as president when evidence demonstrated that widespread voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election. But that evidence doesn't exist, Lindell's wacky conspiracy theories have been debunked by cybersecurity experts — and as of Friday morning, August 13, Joe Biden is still the democratically elected president of the United States and Kamala Harris is still vice president. Even if the non-existent evidence of election fraud appeared, there would still be no mechanism for returning Trump to power.
CNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Presidential Electionwashingtonnewsday.com

Before the recall election, Gavin Newsom slams challenger Larry Elder, saying, “He’s to the Right of Trump.”

Before the recall election, Gavin Newsom slams challenger Larry Elder, saying, “He’s to the Right of Trump.”. During a campaign event on Friday, roughly a month before the state’s recall election, California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed his leading opponent, Larry Elder, as being “to the right” of former President Donald Trump.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
PennLive.com

Trump-backed governor candidate in Virginia walks a MAGA tightrope

The crowd of about 300 Republican stalwarts in Norfolk, Virginia, included those wearing the requisite red baseball caps. But these, just a shade different, didn’t shout “Make America Great Again.” Instead the hats were embroidered with the name of gubernatorial candidate and former private-equity executive Glenn Youngkin, who’s campaigning on a platform that hews close to former President Donald Trump’s — but also is just a shade different.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump joins Lindell in blasting Fox News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former President Donald Trump joined MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday in his tirade against Fox News. Mr. Lindell on Tuesday launched his three-day Cyber Symposium with an all-out assault on Fox News for its lack of coverage of his event, during which he says he will present evidence of a Chinese hack of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 1

Community Policy