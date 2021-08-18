Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Office sheds and bar conversions raise lockdown fire risks

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNZvN_0bUxbzKR00
Shed and garage fires increased by 16% in 2020 compared with the previous year, figures show (Rui Vieira/PA) (PA Archive)

Lockdown life has seen Britons transform their sheds into offices and bars but the trend has also sparked a steep rise in outbuildings setting ablaze over the past year, figures suggest.

New figures from freedom of information requests by insurer Zurich have revealed that shed and garage fires increased by 16% in 2020 compared with the previous year.

It said the popularity in converting residential outbuildings – which include sheds, garages and conservatories – to home offices, bars and home gyms increased the potential fire risk.

The new data showed that 33 of the 45 UK regions to respond revealed a jump in outbuilding fires over the year.

As Brits take refuge in their garden sheds and garages, it appears to have sparked a rise in accidental blazes

Phil Ost, Zurich

It said there was a particular rise in Lancashire which saw a 58% increase, and Lincolnshire where outbuilding fires rose by 50%.

The increase comes after planning applications for garage conversions increased by a quarter over the past year.

Phil Ost, head of personal lines at Zurich, said: “Aside from storing gardening tools, our sheds and garages have become a haven to escape the stresses of family life, and for others a place to work.

“Homeowners up and down the country have converted outbuildings into everything from bars and yoga studios, to gyms and offices.

“But as Brits take refuge in their garden sheds and garages, it appears to have sparked a rise in accidental blazes.

“Likewise, the huge increase in people buying pizza ovens and fire pits, which carry a fire risk if not extinguished correctly, could also account for the jump in outbuildings going up in smoke.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

220K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheds#Gyms#Conversions#Britons#Brits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Related
Olympia, WAgorgenewscenter.com

Fire Extinguishers Can Reduce the Risk of Small Fires Becoming Large Fires

Olympia – The State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents that having fire extinguishers in the home can reduce the risk of a small fires becoming large fires. In general, fire extinguishers should be placed in an easily accessible area in the kitchen, laundry room, and garage, as these are the most common locations for a small fire to start.
Lisbon, IAcbs2iowa.com

Burn barrel the source of fire that burns farm shed

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Firefighters from Mt. Vernon, Solon and Lisbon were called to a structure fire at a farm in the 700 block of Ivanhoe Road around 5:00pm Sunday. When first responders arrived, they found a storage shed has caught fire caused by a nearby burn barrel. The shed...
Constructionconstructforstl.org

Wood Construction and The Risk of Fire

From Construction Physics: Whenever the topic of wildfires comes up, someone always mentions [1] that US homes are built almost entirely made from wood, that it’s senselessly risky to build homes out of a material that burns, and homes should be built from some non-combustible material like steel or concrete like they do in civilized countries. The steel industry is especially fond of playing up the inherent risks of using burnable building materials. But the data presented with these arguments is usually fairly thin. So I thought it would be worth looking into how much of a fire risk wood construction actually is.
AccidentsBBC

Wind farm firms admit safety breaches over worker who froze to death

A construction company and a security firm have admitted breaching health and safety rules in an incident which led to the death of a 74-year-old wind farm security guard. Ronnie Alexander died in hospital in January 2018. He had been "exposed to extreme weather conditions" for several hours at the...
IndustryTelegraph

Why the super-shed craze is at risk of going up in smoke

It should come as no surprise that there has been an alarming spike in sheds catching on fire. Indeed, the 16 per cent rise, as reported by Zurich insurance last week, seems quite modest considering how sales have rocketed in the Covid era. Online shed-mongers Waltons reported a 300 per...
Suffolk, VASuffolk News-Herald

Two residences damaged by shed fire

Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to a residential fire in the 100 block of Cove Point Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency Communications was contacted at 3:14 p.m., and the first unit arrived on scene in the Cove Point neighborhood at 3:21 p.m., according to a city press release. Battalion...
Posted by
The Independent

Mother of missing Claudia Lawrence ‘in shock’ over new police search

The mother of missing Claudia Lawrence has said she is in “utter shock” over the new police search for her daughter.Officers are currently investigating a popular fishing spot near York as part of the search for the 35-year-old, who is suspected to have been murdered.Ms Lawrence said “every single day is a nightmare” since her daughter disappeared. “It’s so much to take in in a short time and nothing seems to happen for a long, long time then everything came together and I haven’t had time to really digest,” she told BBC Radio York.North Yorkshire Police confirmed on Tuesday an...
ScienceIFLScience

The 2,000-Year-Old Body That Didn't Decompose

On the edge of Wilmslow in Cheshire, England, one man in the 1980s kept on finding pieces of bodies that looked fresh but were actually well over a thousand years old. Andy Mould was working on an operation that collected peat from the bog of Lindow Moss. On May 13, 1983, he spotted what appeared to be a leather football, but turned out to be a human head. He didn't realize this until he'd washed it and saw an eyeball staring up at him from within the jawless skull.
Popculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Public SafetyPosted by
Vice

Cop Filmed Dragging Student Facedown During Wellness Check Charged with Assault

The RCMP officer seen on video dragging a handcuffed woman on the ground, stepping on her head, and pulling her hair during a wellness check has been charged with assault. Surveillance footage from January 2020 showed Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Lacy Browning dragging University of British Columbia Okanagan student Mona Wang out of her apartment to the building’s entrance. Browning put her foot on the back of Wang’s head while she was handcuffed and lying on the ground at her feet, the video shows; she also pulled Wang’s hair, lifting her head off the ground, and appeared to say something to her.
Public SafetyPosted by
Indy100

Hypothermic man rescued miles out at sea turns out to be internet icon ‘Frostbit Boy’

Some stories you really can’t make up, such as this one about a man who was rescued out at sea.Ruairí McSorley, 24, was found 4km from shore surrounded by dolphins after spending 12 hours battling the waves off the coast of Ireland.The 24-year-old told the Irish Independent that he’d taken a “spur of the moment” swim in early on Sunday morning when he got into trouble.He was found by members of the local County Kerry RNLI at 8.15pm the same day and was “dangerously hypothermic”.What’s perhaps most remarkable about McSorley’s tale is the incredible irony that underpins...
AnimalsCNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
Sparks, NVKOLO TV Reno

Rock Boulevard back open in Sparks following shed fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Rock Boulevard is back open in Sparks following a shed fire on C Street. The fire shut down Rock Boulevard between Victorian Avenue and D Street for about three hours Wednesday, August 25. It was reported around 3:30 a.m. People living in nearby homes were evacuated....
Public SafetyBBC

Gower: Power boat and water bike 'terrorise' swimmers

Two power crafts have been "terrorising terrified kids" and swimmers at a Gower beach, Mumbles Coastguard Rescue Team has said. The team was called to complaints a power boat and water bike were getting dangerously close to bathers at Langland Bay, on Tuesday, at 19:49 BST. The owners have now...
HealthTelegraph

Women began drinking at ‘high-risk’ levels during lockdown

The number of women drinking at “high-risk” levels rose by 55 per cent during the first lockdown, while the number of young adults smoking rose by one quarter. A study funded by Cancer Research UK found that among men, prevalence of high-risk drinking rose by 31 per cent during the period, with a more steep rise seen among women.
AmericasThe Independent

Brazil loses over 15% water surface area in thirty years, report says

Brazil has lost 15% of water surface area in 30 years, according to data released by a network of nonprofits, universities and technology companies that studies Brazilian land use. The MapBiomas Project analyzed satellite images between 1985 and 2020 and identified a water reduction in 8 out of 12 hydrographic...
WorldThe Independent

Shuttered theme park in Turkey has become creepy wasteland

A giant theme park opened by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara in 2019 and closed less than a year later now lies in ruins. With decaying dinosaur statues and abandoned rides, the park now makes for a creepy sight. “Wonderland Eurasia” was part of the ruling AK party’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy