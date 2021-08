Insecure’s Issa Rae is now officially off the market. In July, the actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame in a stunning ceremony in France. Rae shared a few snaps from the wedding and wrote, “A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”