John Greabe: 'Divisive Concepts' law and the big chill
MUCH CRITICAL commentary concerning the so-called “divisive concepts” provisions in this year’s budget legislation has focused on their restrictions on speech. These restrictions, among other things, forbid public K-12 teachers from instructing that some persons are “inherently superior or inferior to [others]”, “inherently racist or sexist,” “should be discriminated against,” or “should not attempt to treat others equally” because of their “age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion, or national origin.”www.unionleader.com
