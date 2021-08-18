Simon Says
As a youngster, no doubt many of you at one time or another played the game “Simon Says.” In the game, one player assumes the role of Simon and shouts out instructions to the other players. The other players respond only when those instructions are prefaced by “Simon says.” Players responding to instructions not prefaced by “Simon says,” and those who did not respond to instructions prefaced by “Simon says” are out. The last person remaining becomes the next Simon.webbweekly.com
Comments / 0