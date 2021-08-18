Cancel
Blythe, CA

Blythe Council OKs fifth local HAH/High Times extension

By Uriel Avendano/Times Editor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 10, the Blythe City Council approved a fifth extension to the area HAH 1, LLC/High Times cannabis dispensary project. "I just want to give a quick update on the property over at 1894 E. Hobsonway. Frontier has completed both of our copper and fiber optic lines for security, internet, phone and our POS system. I have full power to the building; AC and everything, which is awesome. The bus stop – we have been in constant communication with Mr. (George) Colangeli(, Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency [PVVTA] General Manager,)" stated HAH 1, LLC/High Times representative Jill Madsen to officials. "And, we had a meeting out on-site with our contractor, George, Rob and Lyndsey Holt, and myself to go over the specifics after the last meeting. The shelter has already been fabricated, so George and the contractor are working together to make sure that everything meets specifications. The concrete pad for the bus stop has already been poured and CalTrans (California Department of Transportation) – we are back again to review. We believe they have everything that they need this time; hopefully, fingers crossed, we're going to get their final. We've also contracted with the local engineering group, Rob and Lyndsey Holt, to help speed the process along."

