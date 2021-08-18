Cancel
Pets

Massive Python Filmed Popping Out Of Shelf In Australian Supermarket

By Josephine Harvey
HuffingtonPost
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like dinner’s going to be bland this week!. Shoppers looking for seasoning at a supermarket in Australia on Monday had to contend with a large snake that had taken up residence in the herbs and spices section. The python was seen on video peeking its head out of a...

www.huffpost.com

Sydney
Pets
Australia
Python
Australianatureworldnews.com

Sydney Shoppers Shocked as 10-Foot Python Slithers Along Shelf in Supermarket

Shopper Helaina Alati, who was a snake catcher, was ready to take the python which is three-metre long back to closeby bushland. A three-metre-long python left shoppers in a Sydney supermarket shocked by slithering along a shelf that is meant for spices. A Woolworths spokesperson says it was a "slippery and rare customer".
TV & Videosmashed.com

Domino's Australia Just Poked Fun At TikTok's Viral Watermelon Pizza

Want proof that TikTok is the wild west of recipe creation and food tips? Look no further than TikTok handle, @elburritomonster's watermelon pizza (via TikTok). The controversial video shows a watermelon being fried as the base of a soon-to-be pizza, topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and chorizo, and then — yes– stuck in the oven.
AnimalsThe Independent

Crayfish rehomed in Sydney aquarium after being found in polystyrene box

A crayfish named ‘Pinchy’ was found near a dumpster bin and given a new lease on life after he was rescued by a waste removal worker who rehomed him in a Sydney aquarium. The aquarium said ‘Pinchy’ was discovered in a styrofoam box in the city’s Pyrmont area by the waste removal worker during a routine collection run in June.
Pets
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
pv-magazine.com

Australian scientists set out to use wastewater for green hydrogen electrolysis

Researchers from Monash University, in league with national water utilities, are setting out to uncover ways in which wastewater can be used to produce green hydrogen even more sustainably. Although the federal government isn’t quite helping, Australia is set to be a green hydrogen superpower in the coming decades. With...
Musicthebrag.com

Get To Know: Azure, the Australian artist releasing fearless pop songs

Australian pop artist Azure has been on a brave and deeply personal mission to revolutionise her pain and life experiences to bring about true change for women in music. Establishing herself as an absolute force in the Australian pop scene, Azure’s music is not only loved here Down Under, but internationally too including in the US, France and the UK.
Animals

Belgian Woman Banned from Zoo After 4-Year 'Affair' with Chimpanzee

Adie Timmermans is banned from coming in contact with a chimpanzee at the Antwerp Zoo in Belgium after developing a close bond with the primate over several years. A Belgian zoo banned a local woman from visiting the park's chimpanzee exhibit due to her "affair" with one of the primates.
Apparel
whowhatwear

BRB, I'm Replacing My Underwear & Bralettes With This Soft & Sustainable Brand

Contrary to popular belief, shopping for underwear is just as important as shopping for outerwear, if not more. Before you jump to disagree, hear me out. The undergarments you wear on any given day set the tone for the rest of your outfit, whether it's a pair of jeans or a fitted dress. Your bras and underwear influence your everyday clothing even when they're not exposed, and that's why shopping for these pieces is serious business. I like my bras and underwear to be soft, cute, and made of breathable, ethically sourced fabric. Too much to ask for? Not according to MeUndies, a brand that checks all of these boxes and is committed to self-expression and making you feel good. This mission, along with the bralettes and underwear that I'm about to show you, has my full support. Ready to start adding new items to your intimates drawer? Scroll on.
Seward, AKthecordovatimes.com

Many hands help with rescue of tiny sea otter pup

A tiny sea otter pup found stranded on a remote beach in Seldovia is now a patient at the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, under 24-hour care. The three-pound pup, who arrived at ASLC on Aug. 8, latched onto a bottle right away and has been eating well since, prompting optimism about her future, said Hanna Sundstrom, veterinary assistant specialist, in a statement issued on Aug. 12.
U.K.celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Cancelled For Frivolous £45m Private Jet Ride?

British royal family news shows that Prince Harry of Hypocrisy strikes again, flying home in a private jet months after lecturing the masses about climate change and their responsibility to sacrifice. Who does he think he is? The fact of the blatant matter is that he couldn’t care less about practicing what he preaches, throwing it in our faces and laughing about it.
Animals
107.9 Jack FM

WATCH: Intense Fight Between Two Massive Brahma Bulls

I don't often come across a video that literally makes me gasp and cover my mouth... When I first watched this video I was NOT expecting anything too crazy. After all, I have seen bulls fight before. It's impressive to see them go after each other, banging their horns and...
Public Safety
Indy100

Hypothermic man rescued miles out at sea turns out to be internet icon ‘Frostbit Boy’

Some stories you really can’t make up, such as this one about a man who was rescued out at sea.Ruairí McSorley, 24, was found 4km from shore surrounded by dolphins after spending 12 hours battling the waves off the coast of Ireland.The 24-year-old told the Irish Independent that he’d taken a “spur of the moment” swim in early on Sunday morning when he got into trouble.He was found by members of the local County Kerry RNLI at 8.15pm the same day and was “dangerously hypothermic”.What’s perhaps most remarkable about McSorley’s tale is the incredible irony that underpins...
Animals

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.

