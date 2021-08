Directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert. US, 2020, 85 minutes. Available on GBH Passport and Netflix. The story of the 9to5 women’s movement, which quietly entered the public consciousness with a newsletter passed around Cambridge MBTA stations in the early 1970s and eventually led to a national union run in partnership with the SEIU, illustrates that the process of labor organizing is often more circuitous than straight. And one thing 9to5: The Story of a Movement does really well is report an instance of that process without taking many shortcuts.