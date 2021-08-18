Meet Ruby Guitars: catalogue-inspired instruments with handcrafted playability

“My parents always used to play a lot of guitar music to me and my siblings when we were very young. We’d listen to punk and new wave records when we ate breakfast. My dad also had a weird 60s unbranded acoustic lying around. I still have it; it has a weird green pickguard which looks like mouldy bread. I first picked it up when I was six and tried to make noises which sounded nice. I probably failed, but it was enough to convince my parents to buy me my own 3/4-sized electric guitar for my seventh birthday, and I didn’t really look back from there.”