Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Meet Ruby Guitars: catalogue-inspired instruments with handcrafted playability

By Samuel Roberts
guitar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“My parents always used to play a lot of guitar music to me and my siblings when we were very young. We’d listen to punk and new wave records when we ate breakfast. My dad also had a weird 60s unbranded acoustic lying around. I still have it; it has a weird green pickguard which looks like mouldy bread. I first picked it up when I was six and tried to make noises which sounded nice. I probably failed, but it was enough to convince my parents to buy me my own 3/4-sized electric guitar for my seventh birthday, and I didn’t really look back from there.”

guitar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Music#Electric Guitar#Startup#Japanese#Ebay#Telecasters#Poplar#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicviolinist.com

A sincere thanks, and a new instrument!

Edited: August 11, 2021, 7:25 PM · First of all, I want to thank everyone here who has been so kind to me since I joined in November of 2018 after returning to the violin. It's been great, and I'm sure I'll look in but won't be posting very much.
CarsGuitar World Magazine

Gretsch G5442BDC Electromatic Bass review

There’s no better bass if you’re after this look and sound. Gretsch guitars are famous worldwide – who hasn’t lusted over a White Falcon in their time? – but the veteran American brand’s basses are less well known. Still, that’s no reason not to investigate this muscle car of a four-string, the Electromatic, which will supply you with the feel, look, and sound of a '70s bass in return for a nice chunk of your taxed income. So what do you get for your bucks?
CarsGuitar Player

Whack Job: Gretsch 7680 Atkins Super Axe

“Nobody knows more about electric guitars than Chet Atkins. And nobody makes better guitars than Gretsch.” So said a 1977 magazine ad for the Gretsch 7680 Atkins Super Axe. As it turns out, this guitar actually is special and considerably different from what had become the Gretsch norm. This was the fabled picker’s last build for the company, coming after the Nashville, Tennessean and Country Gentleman models he helped design.
ComputersMusicRadar.com

Getting started with Native Instruments Guitar Rig 6

With the history of amplifiers spanning nearly 100 years, nowadays there are more ways to send an electrical signal from a guitar pickup rattling through a loudspeaker than you can shake a six-stringed stick at. Tube, solid state, modeling, hybrid; heads, cabinets, parallel or series – it’s enough to make your head melt.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JIMMY PAGE-Played 1971 Fender Stratocaster Is Being Auctioned

An Olympic White 1971 Fender Stratocaster owned and played by Jimmy Page during the early 1990s has just hit the auction block at Gotta Have Rock and Roll. The LED ZEPPELIN guitarist first came in contact with this guitar in 1991, when Page moved to Lake Tahoe to record the COVERDALE/PAGE album with David Coverdale. Coverdale lived there and thought it would be best to be together to record the album. At this time of Page's life, he did not perform at many concerts and liked to jam out at small venues and bars.
Musicguitar.com

Ed Sheeran announces next album =, hear new single Visiting Hours

Ed Sheeran has announced his new record, =, will be released on 29 October. Alongside the announcement, Sheeran has released a video for the new track Visiting Hours. = is the fourth in a series of albums by Sheeran named after mathematical symbols, following +, × and ÷. The announcement follows the release of the track Bad Habits, which arrived in June.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

The best acoustic guitarists in the world right now

The world of acoustic guitar players has never been more dynamic, eclectic and virtuosic than it is right now. Spurred on by viral YouTube success and the evolution of percussive playing – not to mention acoustic design – acoustic players are flourishing, whether they're new to the scene or continuing champions of the instrument.
Musicbassmusicianmagazine.com

Classic Gems For Electric Bass

Classic Gems For Electric Bass was first printed/distributed by Jamey Aebersold back in 2007. Did you ever wonder where all those great-sounding arpeggio runs and bass lines came from? They come from the easily playable material of great composers such as Carcassi, Bach, and Carulli. As the electric bass has...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

D’Addario NS Micro Tuner review

The D’Addario NS Micro Tuner is a fantastic choice for those who want a small yet powerful headstock tuner. With a bright, easy to read screen, easily adjustable angle and even a visual metronome on board, this feature-filled clip-on tuner is perfect for almost everybody. It’s inexpensive, small, and pretty damn accurate.
Musicsweetwater.com

5 Positions of the Minor Pentatonic | Guitar Lesson

The video that accompanies this short piece is a guitar lesson that teaches you all five positions of the minor pentatonic scale. As already discussed in the introductory minor pentatonic lesson (https://youtu.be/xTUizbYuuqs), this scale is one of the most important and most (ab)used in rock, blues, and metal. It’s also much used in other genres, too, and is invariably the first scale most aspiring lead guitarists learn.
Musicacousticguitar.com

Beyond Flattops: The Magic of Resonator, Baritone, and Archtop Guitars

Ever since the Spanish luthier Antonio de Torres Jurado pioneered the design of the modern classical guitar in the mid-1800s, guitar makers have been toying with ways of making louder instruments with wider tonal ranges. These experiments have resulted in structural deviations from the traditional flattop guitar—changes that must have seemed revolutionary when they were introduced, but which are now standard designs that guitarists of all stripes tend to take for granted.
Musicguitar.com

Aerosmith ink deal to move entire catalogue to Universal, release rare content

Aerosmith have inked a deal to move their entire catalogue to Universal Music Group (UMG) in 2022. The deal gives Universal access to rare content from the band’s vaults and from the personal archives of individual Aerosmith members. Universal announced the deal yesterday (23 August), saying it will encompass “future...
Musicrockeramagazine.com

Artist Review: Brady Dent

"Guitar is the best form of self-expression I know. Everything else, and I'm just sort of tripping around, trying to figure my way through life." - Slash. Actually, I believe these words relate much to our artist incredible Australian rock virtuoso Brady Dent. Let's figure out more!. Well, this is...
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Erica Synths LXR-02 Drum Machine Review

In the latest Sonic Lab review, midierror takes a look at the new Erica Synths LXR-02 Drum Machine. The LXR-02 is an updated version of Sonic Potions’ DIY kit. It features six voices: three multipurpose drum voices, a dedicated subtractive clap/snare voice, FM percussion voice, and a hi-hat voice. Topics...
Rock Musicmixonline.com

Guitar Virtuoso and Composer Hal Lindes on the Role of Celestion Speakers in his Expansive Career

Venice, CA (August 25, 2021) — Hal Lindes is the consummate musician’s musician. You’d have to be nothing less to share the stage and studio with the likes of Mark Knopfler, with whom Lindes recorded and toured the Dire Straits albums Making Movies, Love Over Gold, and Alchemy. Not long after, Lindes became a prolific film and TV composer, scoring a plethora of BBC series as well as 2010’s critically acclaimed The Boys Are Back, for which he collaborated with artists as diverse as Sigur Rós and Ray LaMontagne. Throughout it all, one factor has been as ever-present as the music in his heart and the skill in his hands: the Celestion speakers in his amps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy