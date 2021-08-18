2021 Creative, Marketing and Digital Talent Report has Three Words for Leadership: Value People More

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. Last week, Clovity received its biggest validation to date in its drive for growth by earning a very strong ranking on the Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies in America. Making this list means that Clovity shares this honor with the top .07% of companies in this country with recent notable members like Microsoft, Oracle, Apple, Salesforce, Qualcomm, PayPal, Dell, and HP. During a global downturn unlike many have seen in their lifetime, Clovity was able to grow at nearly 400% over the last 3 years. An astounding feat in normal economic times, the company is extremely proud of the way it was able to evolve in a manner that not only achieved tremendous growth but also contribute to the nation’s response to the pandemic through its IoT deployments and their proprietary software, CSensorNet.