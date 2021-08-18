Mercury Insurance Names the Most Affordable New Electric Vehicles to Insure

Volvo is in a good place right now. The Swedish company has made two bold gambles in the past decade; staking a claim on a different kind of car ownership model and a high-profile disavowal of two qualities that have underpinned high-end cars for decades, performance and dynamics. In other words, a Volvo is not a sporting car (although the company can have its cake and eat it, because performance is certainly in the domain of its very successful Polestar sub-brand). As a result, Volvo is now free to phase out the internal combustion engine, ramp up safety and innovation and get us all thinking about our cars in a very different way.