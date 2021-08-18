Cancel
Economy

Mercury Insurance Names the Most Affordable New Electric Vehicles to Insure

Times Union
 7 days ago

More consumers are looking to buy an electric vehicle (EV) now than ever before – studies have shown that 71 percent of U.S. drivers would consider buying an EV in the future, with more than 30 percent indicating interest in an EV for their next vehicle purchase. Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY), a leading auto insurer in California and provider of auto insurance in 10 other states, has put together a list of the most affordable new EVs to help consumers save them money on insurance.

