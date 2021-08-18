Cancel
The Latest: Chain says waiting before recognizing government

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — BEIJING — China says it is waiting for the establishment of an “open, inclusive, and widely representative” government in Afghanistan before it decides on the issue of recognition. “If we are going to recognize a government, we will have to wait till the government is formed,”...

