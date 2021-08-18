Nine Perfect Strangers Series-Premiere Recap: Birth in Death
The wellness-industrial complex is a multiarmed behemoth. Resorts, crystals, cleanses, yoga, gazing inward to better focus your gaze outward — could aspects of this really help people? Sure. Does a lot of it line the pockets of snake-oil peddlers who use “self-help” as a get-rich-quick scheme? Of course. What is the likelihood that fruit and hikes are really all you need to work through pain, regret, trauma, addiction, and self-hatred? Probably very slim! And yet here we are in Nine Perfect Strangers being guided toward “transformation” by Masha Dmitrichenko, a wellness-resort host played by Nicole Kidman (in Galadriel cosplay and a Cold War–era Bond-villain accent). “Life is suffering until you die,” Masha says. Wouldn’t you rather be reborn?www.vulture.com
