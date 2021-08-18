Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Nine Perfect Strangers Series-Premiere Recap: Birth in Death

By Roxana Hadadi
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wellness-industrial complex is a multiarmed behemoth. Resorts, crystals, cleanses, yoga, gazing inward to better focus your gaze outward — could aspects of this really help people? Sure. Does a lot of it line the pockets of snake-oil peddlers who use “self-help” as a get-rich-quick scheme? Of course. What is the likelihood that fruit and hikes are really all you need to work through pain, regret, trauma, addiction, and self-hatred? Probably very slim! And yet here we are in Nine Perfect Strangers being guided toward “transformation” by Masha Dmitrichenko, a wellness-resort host played by Nicole Kidman (in Galadriel cosplay and a Cold War–era Bond-villain accent). “Life is suffering until you die,” Masha says. Wouldn’t you rather be reborn?

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Asher Keddie
Person
Jonathan Levine
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Bobby Cannavale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Perfect Strangers#Warm Bodies#Matrix#Tranquillum#Instagram#Lamborghini
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
YogaPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Lorde and Nicole Kidman Take on the Cult-ish Wellness Industry

On Wednesday, Hulu dropped the first three episodes of its most star-studded scripted series to date, David E. Kelley’s adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel Nine Perfect Strangers. Directed by Jonathan Levine and co-produced by Nicole Kidman, the limited series takes place in an exclusive wellness retreat where the titular guests attempt to undergo some spiritual and physical transformation, guided by a sketchy Russian guru named Masha, played by Kidman in yet another distracting wig.
MoviesBoston Globe

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and one unforgettable Nicole Kidman

When Nicole Kidman first appears as Masha in “Nine Perfect Strangers,” it’s like an angel hath descended. Draped in white garments, hair silky and bright as if lit by a halo, she’s a vision of pale, ethereal beauty. She silently slips into the airy rooms of the wellness retreat she runs, lurks in dark corners, then softly emerges, all super awareness and presence. Her eyes look into souls, and when she speaks, her Russian accent turns banalities — “Zere can be BIRTH in DEATH!” — into the wisdom of the ages.
TV SeriesVulture

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season-Premiere Recap: The Bunch

After the death of George Floyd and the protests that arose across the nation last summer, the team behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine had to take a look at its role in what has been coined “Copaganda.” With a bright light finally cast on the brutality that police officers too often inflict on non-white communities, how could the lovable goofballs of the 99 just go on with business as usual? They dismantled the in-production eighth season, and star Andy Samberg said they were “rethinking how we’re going to move forward” and “taking a step back.” So where did taking a step back take them?
TV SeriesMarie Claire

The 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Release Schedule: Your Guide

What happens when you put nine strangers with inner demons in a secluded retreat run by an unorthodox Russian wellness guru played by Nicole Kidman? Hulu's new original series, Nine Perfect Strangers, brings us a thrilling look at the fictional Tranquillium House, where its guests, played by stars including Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall, work through their personal trauma through meditation, physical activity, and some special smoothies. If the premise isn't enough to tune in, the show is also created by David E Kelley and based off a Liane Moriarty book, reuniting the team that brought us HBO's Big Little Lies.
TV & Videoscodelist.biz

Horror trip with Nicole Kidman on Amazon Prime

Nicole Kidman becomes the sinister head of a recreation department and Jason Momoa goes on a vengeance campaign. The overview reveals which streaming highlights the week has in store. After “Big Little Lies”, another bestseller by Liane Moriarty becomes a series – and again Nicole Kidman plays the leading role....
TV SeriesVogue

“It Was Honestly Life-Changing”: Grace Van Patten On Finding Family On The Set Of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Toward the end of Nine Perfect Strangers’ first episode, the titular group – all guests at Tranquillum House, a remote wellness resort – finally meets the place’s shadowy leader. A wave of silence descends as Masha, played by Nicole Kidman with a bold Russian accent, bids the strangers welcome. Described by one character as a kind of “mystical Eastern-bloc unicorn,” Masha is meant to provoke the same sense of awestruck wonder as the woman playing her.
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Episode 4 review: ‘Brand New World’

The story so far: Nine strangers arrive at Tranquillum House, a rest and wellness resort which promises to change their lives. Nothing is as it seems, as each house secrets from each other and even themselves. Most mysterious of all is the founder of the retreat Masha (Nicole Kidman). The guests soon realize her plan to help them is nothing like they had expected.
TV Series/Film

Nine Perfect Strangers Review: A Masterclass In Acting, But That's All

"Nine Perfect Strangers" transports viewers to the breezy, ethereal world of Tranquillum House where it seeks an answer to this heavy question. But the light air of this wellness retreat is quickly disrupted by the arrival of its nine messy guests. The jagged edges that emerge never quite smooth down, but that's part of the show's allure. Just like the characters who inhabit its world, "Nine Perfect Strangers" is stunningly imperfect, and what it lacks, it makes up for in intrigue.
CelebritiesArkansas Online

TELEVISION: There's no such thing as a 'Nicole Kidman' role

If you want an overview of the past three decades at the movies — especially of prestige pictures and art-house cinema — you could do a lot worse than the filmography of Nicole Kidman. Within the Australian native and 2003 Oscar-winner's projects are glimpses of the trends that have shaped...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Nine Perfect Strangers fans are convinced this cast member is related to Hollywood star

Nine Perfect Strangers is the new show that everyone is talking about right now. Starring Nicole Kidman, the series centres around a group of strangers (nine, in fact), who visit a wellness retreat and quickly realise that they had no idea of what they signed up for. During the show, one of the cast members, in particular, has had fans talking thanks to her amazing resemblance to a Hollywood star.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Yellowjackets’ Trailer: ‘Crazy Bitch’ Christina Ricci Tries to Block Out Her Traumatic Teen Survival Story (Video)

And you thought “Lord of the Flies” was extreme. Showtime dropped the trailer for its upcoming survival drama “Yellowjackets” during its presentation at the Television Critics Association’s virtual summer press tour Tuesday, revealing the traumatic teen memories haunting leads Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. Per Showtime’s...
TV & VideosVulture

Chloë Sevigny Joins Elle Fanning in Hulu True-Crime Series The Girl From Plainville

Chloë Sevigny’s back has to be aching from carrying Hulu’s true-crime slate. The actress joins Elle Fanning in the cast of the limited series The Girl From Plainville, per Variety. Based on an Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the show follows the events that led to the death of 18-year-old Conrad “Coco” Roy III (Colton Ryan) and, later, Michelle Carter’s (Fanning) controversial involuntary manslaughter conviction. Sevigny will play Lynn Roy, Conrad’s mother. Described as intelligent and caring, she grapples with the loss of her son while learning more about him than she ever knew. The Girl From Plainville is written by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, who also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, along with Fanning. Emmy winner Lisa Cholodenko is set to direct the first two episodes. Sevigny previously appeared in Hulu’s Emmy Award–winning series The Act, which depicted the true story of the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard by her daughter and victim of Munchausen syndrom by proxy, Gypsy Rose. Behind every great Hulu series is a great blonde. Hey, this one’s got two.

Comments / 0

Community Policy