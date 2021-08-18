Sprouts Farmers Market commits to improving broiler chicken welfare
One of the US’s leading grocers has committed to taking a staggered approach to improving broiler chicken welfare. Sprouts Farmers Market, which has more than 360 stores in 23 states, released an updated animal welfare commitment after two years of discussions with animal welfare organizations such as Compassion in World Farming, the world’s leading farm animal welfare organization, and other industry partners.www.thepoultrysite.com
