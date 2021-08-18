Cancel
Sprouts Farmers Market commits to improving broiler chicken welfare

The Poultry Site
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the US’s leading grocers has committed to taking a staggered approach to improving broiler chicken welfare. Sprouts Farmers Market, which has more than 360 stores in 23 states, released an updated animal welfare commitment after two years of discussions with animal welfare organizations such as Compassion in World Farming, the world’s leading farm animal welfare organization, and other industry partners.

AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Dominican Republic limits supermarket poultry purchases amid surging demand

The Government announced measures to counteract the high demand for chicken by limiting supermarket shoppers to three chickens per customer and ramping up poultry imports. Gregory Marte, Executive Director of the Dominican Association of Poultry Farmers (ADA), says that the country is importing about 10 containers a week to shore up supplies. Marte stressed that the situation is expected to normalize and that chicken demand will return to levels seen before the ASF outbreak.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Lower Numbers in August Cattle on Feed Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released their August Cattle on Feed Report, and the updated numbers show Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. was 11.1 million head on August 1, 2021. That is 2 percent below August 1, 2020. And according to a story from Gary Crawford, the report gives more hints of a downturn in beef production next year and an increase in cattle prices.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Celebrate the Farmer’s Market

MARQUETTE — The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market is celebrating National Farmers Market Week the entire month of August. This annual celebration, coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, celebrates farmers markets and the essential role they play in our local food systems. This year, the DMFM is focusing on raising funds to support future programming and events. Here are three ways to support the DMFM and celebrate National Farmers Market Month all August long.
Agriculturewnax.com

Soil Health Group Advises Growers To Keep Residue On Their Fields

Keeping soils healthy during drought can be a challenge and the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition says its critical that residue remain on the field if its left behind following harvest of the cash crop. Coalition Coordinator Cindy Zenk says residue needs to be left on to protect the soil.
Portland, ORBaker City Herald

Aid for farmers, ranchers affected by drought, fire

PORTLAND — Agricultural operations in Oregon have been significantly affected by wildfires and ongoing severe drought, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and ranchers recover. Affected producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about...
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

USDA Announces CFAP 2 Assistance for Livestock, Poultry, Specialty Crop Producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is updating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) for contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry and producers of specialty crops and other sales-based commodities. CFAP 2, which assists producers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19, is part of USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has set an Oct. 12 deadline for all eligible producers to apply for or modify applications for CFAP 2.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

USDA updates CFAP 2 aid for livestock and poultry contract producers

CFAP 2, which assists producers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19, is part of USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has set a 12 October deadline for all eligible producers to apply for or modify applications for CFAP 2. Zach...
AgricultureVSC NEWS

USDA Updates Pandemic Assistance for Specialty Crop Growers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is updating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) for producers of specialty crops and other sales-based commodities. CFAP 2, which assists producers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19, is part of USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has set an Oct. 12 deadline for all eligible producers to apply for or modify applications for CFAP 2.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Website offers regenerative agriculture resources for multiple audiences

Regenerative agriculture has sparked considerable interest over the last few years, offering a toolbox of practices that aim to increase soil health, protect water quality, and enhance conservation approaches on farms. Major food and agriculture companies such as General Mills, Bayer, Walmart, Cargill, Corteva, Pepsico, Unilever, and even clothing companies...
Oxford, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

At the Farmers Market: Back to school

As the children return to school, we know that Labor Day is just around the corner, followed by the Hot Sauce Festival and then fall. Meanwhile, the Oxford Farmers Market still has the ingredients for your weekend dining, snacks and morning breakfasts. Since everything we sell is either homegrown or homemade by our vendors, you know exactly where your items are coming from. Market hours are every Saturday from 7 a.m. until noon.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Sprouts Farmers Market files a zoning request to build an Oak Cliff store

Sprouts Farmers Market has made a zoning request with the City of Dallas to build a store in Oak Cliff, just south of Interstate 30. The proposed location is on the northeast corner of N. Hampton Road and Fort Worth Avenue. Crown Buffett Chinese Restaurant and an Elrod’s Cost Plus market now occupy the corner. The zoning request said that Sprouts would replace those two businesses.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

15 minutes with organic dairy farmer, Kevin Mahalko

Kevin Mahalko helped lead his family dairy farm to an organic, grass-fed operation in the 1990s, finding that implementing innovative grazing practices resulted in improved soil health, healthier food, and more revenue. With his retired parents, Mahalko runs a 40-cow dairy, with 80 heifers and grass-fed steers, near Gilman, Wisconsin.
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

New Vendor Brings Chicken Pot Pies to the Sarasota Farmers Market

While the downtown Sarasota Farmers Market offers plenty of treats to eat while you shop, one new vendor, MawMaw's Chicken Pies, helps you bring a bite of the market home for dinner. The stand serves three different pot pies: chicken with vegetables, chicken only and a spicy option, "Kickin' Chicken."
Agriculture95.3 MNC

USDA Establishes $400 Million Dairy Donation Program

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh Wednesday announced the establishment of a $400 million Dairy Donation Program (DDP) on a call with Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow. The DDP, established by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) in accordance with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, aims to facilitate timely dairy product donations while reducing food waste.
Newborn, GAslashdot.org

The Farmers Market is Moving Online

For the past two decades at Crystal Organic Farm in Newborn, Georgia, a typical Saturday morning involved Nicolas Donck and, later, his partner in farming and in life, Jeni Jarrard, getting up at 4AM, loading up the truck with tables and tent and coolers and bins of eggs, peppers, okra, melons, herbs, flowers, or whatever was good that week, driving the hour to Atlanta, and spending a day in whatever weather -- including sweltering heat, pouring rain, or bitter cold -- before hauling the hour back, happy from feeding their community the food they spent all week growing, but also exhausted, and just a few hundred bucks richer for it. Then the pandemic came, and it hit farms hard. Supply chains, customer bases, and in some cases labor were upended. Small and medium-sized independent farms that relied on restaurant wholesale lost huge percentages of their business overnight. Some local CSAs folded. Some farming operations went belly up.
Agriculturekmaland.com

App measures milk urea nitrogen

A mobile device app that measures milk urea nitrogen may help dairy producers. There are currently no precise, convenient, on-farm tests available so farmers often send samples to laboratories for analysis, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Having real-time data on milk urea nitrogen can help producers maximize performance,...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

USDA greenlights extra aid for organic certification

Organic producers and handlers can now apply for US Department of Agriculture (USDA) funds to assist with the cost of receiving or maintaining organic certification. Applications for the Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OCCSP) are due 1 November 2021. Zach Ducheneaux, Farm Service Agency (FSA) “USDA is here to help all producers,...
Mexico, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

A day on the dairy farm

MEXICO — Dairy farming has been in Oswego County for generations. To this day it’s a critical part of the agrarian lifestyle — a lifestyle that includes hard work and long days. The Palladium-Times recently visited the Wilkholm Farm for an exclusive look at what it takes to run a...

