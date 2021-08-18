Cancel
Homeless

Haitians sheltering in tents grow impatient for aid after devastating quake

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLES CAYES, Haiti (Reuters) – Haitians left homeless by a devastating earthquake that killed about 2,000 people voiced anger over a lack of government aid as they spent a fourth night in the open on Wednesday, many without clean water and food. Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who flew to visit...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haitians#Tin#Earthquake#Rescue Team#Reuters#Civil Protection Agency#The United Nations#Latin American
