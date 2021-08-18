Haitians sheltering in tents grow impatient for aid after devastating quake

Quake kills hundreds in Haiti, worsening Caribbean nation’s plight. PORT-AU-PRINCE/HAVANA (Reuters) -At least 304 people died and hundreds were injured after a major earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, authorities said, reducing churches, hotels, schools and homes to rubble in the latest tragedy https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitis-history-violence-rebellion-2021-07-23/?taid=6117ef92ced6e000017623b1&utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter to hit the impoverished Caribbean nation. The 7.2-magnitude quake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey said. That made the temblor which was felt as far away as Cuba and Jamaica potentially bigger and shallower than the magnitude 7 earthquake 11 years ago that killed tens of thousands on the island.