(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BOB R. CALLAHAN, Deceased. All creditors having claims against Bob R. Callahan, a/k/a Bobby Ray Callahan, Deceased, are required to present the same, with description of all security interests and other collateral (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to the named Personal Representative, Timothy John Callahan, c/o Sheryl S. Sullivan, 1000 W. Wilshire Blvd., Suite 370, Oklahoma City, OK 73116, on or before the following presentment date: October 13, 2021, or the same will be forever barred.