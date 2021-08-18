(Published in the Norman Trans...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. IN THE MARRIAGE OF: THOMAS AUSTIN PAYNE., Petitioner. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a petition has been filed against you in the District Court of Cleveland County, Oklahoma in an action style Thomas Austin Payne, Petitioner V Candie Leanne Payne, Respondent, Case no. FD-2019-1172LP by the petitioner. This summons by publication is specifically directed to Candie Leanne Payne whose whereabouts are unknown.marketplace.normantranscript.com
Comments / 0