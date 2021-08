Haven Shepherd was born in Vietnam on March 10, 2003. Su nombre original era Do Thi Thuy Phuong, pero When he was 16 months old, his father detonated a bomb to which he had chained himself and to which he had also tied his wife and little girl., product of a marital conflict. The adults were blown up and Haven was blown up, but she survived the blast. The consequence of the burns suffered was that her legs were amputated below the knee. Today he represents the United States at the Paralympic Games and his story is inspiring.