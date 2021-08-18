Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Dimmit, Fayette, Frio, Gonzales, Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Dimmit; Fayette; Frio; Gonzales; Karnes; Lavaca; Maverick; Wilson; Zavala Elevated Heat Index Values Expected this Afternoon Heat index values are forecast to reach 104 to 108 degrees this afternoon as moist air combine with hot temperatures today. Those with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and light colored clothing, and take frequent breaks out of the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.