Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery, Moore, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 05:26:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Montgomery; Moore; Richmond FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY, MOORE AND RICHMOND COUNTIES At 418 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Pines, Rockingham, Carthage, Pinehurst, Hamlet, Aberdeen, Hoffman, Whispering Pines, Pinebluff, Ellerbe, Foxfire, Dobbins Heights, Candor, Taylortown, Norman, Derby, Seven Lakes, and Eagle Springs.