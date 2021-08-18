Flood Advisory issued for Panola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Panola The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Panola County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 322 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Batesville, Pope, Courtland, Chapeltown, Eureka Springs and Asa.