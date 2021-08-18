The Women's Cup: PSG's Ramona Bachman, Bayern Munich's Sarah Zadrazil talk women's soccer with Attacking Third
The Women's Cup will kick off this week at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday. The inaugural tournament will be live on Paramount+ as four top flight women's clubs face off in this brand new event. The competition will be hosted by Racing Louisville FC and feature fellow NWSL side Chicago Red Stars, and welcome European sides Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0