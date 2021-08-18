The Women's Cup: PSG's Ramona Bachman, Bayern Munich's Sarah Zadrazil talk women's soccer with Attacking Third

Manchester City go again in this season’s Champions League after heartache in the final last season at the hands of Chelsea.Kai Havertz’s goal in Porto denied Pep Guardiola’s side, leading to the Cityzens splashing £100 million on Jack Grealish to further boost their chances of becoming European champions. Harry Kane could yet arrive, though negotiations with Tottenham are non-existent for the time being.City remain one of the favourites though, tucked in behind Paris Saint-Germain after their acquisition of Lionel Messi.Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021/22 Champions League group-stage draw and who the Cityzens could face.When is it?The...