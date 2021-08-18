Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)
Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0