Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 3,700 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

