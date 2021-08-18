Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,811 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)
Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0