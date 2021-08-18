Cancel
Stocks

7,917 Shares in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

By Gary Stephens
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Peoples Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Commercial Card Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story with Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase& Co., Mizuho

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Commercial Card Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Commercial Card market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
TPG in talks with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs IPO potential, Bloomberg reports

Private equity giant TPG is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group as it evaluates hitting the public market, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. TPG, which has long-time roots in Fort Worth, is in talks with the Wall Street heavyweights as it looks at plans to go public, though no final decisions have been made, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The nearly $100-billion-asset firm has been considering going public through a traditional IPO or via a special purpose acquisition company, sources told the Wall Street Journal earlier this summer.

