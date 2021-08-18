7,917 Shares in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Peoples Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
