7,917 Shares in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Private equity giant TPG is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group as it evaluates hitting the public market, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. TPG, which has long-time roots in Fort Worth, is in talks with the Wall Street heavyweights as it looks at plans to go public, though no final decisions have been made, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The nearly $100-billion-asset firm has been considering going public through a traditional IPO or via a special purpose acquisition company, sources told the Wall Street Journal earlier this summer.