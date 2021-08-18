Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmeriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Bel Fuse worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belfb#Bel Fuse Inc#Financial Advisors#Blackrock Inc#Ameriprise Financial Inc#Blackrock Inc#Pacer Advisors Inc#Needham Company Llc#Nasdaq Belfb#Thomson Reuters#Bel Fuse Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy