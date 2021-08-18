Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Bel Fuse worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.