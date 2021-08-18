Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Coherus BioSciences worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0