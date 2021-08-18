CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of CURO Group worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
