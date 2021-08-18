Cancel
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of CURO Group worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

EconomyBrookings Institution

Cash will soon be obsolete. Will America be ready?

When was the last time you made a payment with dollar bills?. Some people still prefer to use cash, perhaps because they like the tactile nature of physical currency or because it provides confidentiality in transactions. But digital payments, made with the swipe of a card or a few taps on a cellphone, are fast becoming the norm.

