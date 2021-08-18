Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)
Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 155.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
