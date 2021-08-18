Cancel
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmeriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

