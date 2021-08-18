Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 19,667 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 115.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,706 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of PowerFleet worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
