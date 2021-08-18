Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 19,667 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 115.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of PowerFleet worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pwfl#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Pwfl#Sec#Algert Global Llc#Northern Trust Corp Now#Powerfleet Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Inc#Powerfleet Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Cytek Biosciences Inc (CTKB) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes initiates coverage on Cytek Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall downgraded Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
EconomyBrookings Institution

Cash will soon be obsolete. Will America be ready?

When was the last time you made a payment with dollar bills?. Some people still prefer to use cash, perhaps because they like the tactile nature of physical currency or because it provides confidentiality in transactions. But digital payments, made with the swipe of a card or a few taps on a cellphone, are fast becoming the norm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy