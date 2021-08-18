Cancel
Obituaries

In Loving Memory of Nathan M. ...

The Herald
 8 days ago

All filled with tears for me. I know you’ll miss me too.

In Loving Memory of Mr. Beverly J. Richardson

Mr. Beverly Joe Richardson was born to the parentage of Melvin S. Richardson and JoEthel Strawther Richardson on September 24, 1941 in Greenville, Mississippi. Beverly later moved to Seattle in 1962 and continued working in his area of emphasis, Carpentry. In 1966, Beverly met and married Carrie Lee Pearson and in 1968, Beverly and Carrie joined Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. He was ordained as a Deacon and then as an Elder. God answered Beverly’s prayers and blessed him abundantly. God showered him with laughter, love, light, and promise. His dreams were realized, and he was embraced by the Lord Almighty Monday, July 26, 2021.
In Loving Memory of Hector Villacana

Is there a party up in Heaven to celebrate today? Did angels frost a cake for you? Or sing to start your day? We’re celebrating you down here as they must be above. I truly hope your special day is filled with peace and love. This day was always special as we gathered ‘round you here. We’d sing and laugh […]
In Loving Memory Calvin Herman Thomas Sr.

Calvin Herman Thomas Sr. was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 14, 1952. He later moved to Seattle, WA where he became a Ship Scaler. Calvin loved to cook; we are going to miss his French Toast and especially his red beans and rice. He loved telling jokes, he loved taking walks, he loved his scratch tickets, but most importantly he loved his family. Calvin was a hero to many of those around him, he beat two cancers and recently was diagnosed with two more cancers, where lost his battle and was called home on August 15, 2021 to rest. Calvin is preceded in death by his wife Gisele Thomas, his parents, Herman Thomas and Celestine Hills, his sisters Vanessa & Antionette Thomas, and his granddaughters Vanessa & Che’Reonna Thomas. Calvin leaves behind to cherish in his memory his siblings, his children, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Calvin will dearly be missed... A Celebration of Life will be held for Calvin on August 31st, 2021. Viewing will start 1pm-3pm and Service starting from 3pm-4pm at Bonney Watson, 16445 International Boulevard SeaTac WA, 98188 Followed By the Repass starting at 5pm at Lakewood Seward Park Community Club 4916 S. Angeline Street Seattle, WA 98118 Please join us as we send Calvin home in style, please adhere to all social distancing requirements, masks will be required. Also please wear the colors royal blue and white.
Joint Effort of Love, Memory Becomes Quilted Art Exhibit

When Pat Oparowski lived in Massachusetts, she spotted a box of ties in the trash. Her neighbor, whose husband had died, had put the box in the trash. Oparowski thought this was a waste, and wanted to do something with the ties. She decided to make a pillow, and presented the pillow to her friend. Fast forward 26 years. Oparowski […]
I GUESS I’M IN LOVE

But then I lose it again when I look at you, that's the end. And why do I get so nervous when I look into your eyes?. And darling, this is more than anything I felt before. You're everything that I want, but I didn't think I'd find. Someone who...
In my love life, I’m a flop

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I’m 31, no kids, never been married. I’m a schoolteacher. I’m pretty and fit, and a chill and kind person. Why do I feel like I’m destined to be alone? No luck in the relationship department. I had two four-year relationships that flopped, and my most recent one was eight years, and I feel like I managed to screw it up.
Green: Discovering I'm 'staid,' and remembering God's love

After many years of resisting the devil, I have finally given in to temptation. Although I vowed never to take one of those silly online quizzes that claim to know your innermost thoughts after you answer a few questions, yesterday I saw one that caught my eye. It was titled, “Which Book of the Bible are You?”
In Loving Memory of Queen Esther Lula Mae Roebuck Pounds

Esther was born to Walter and Edith Recalia Davis in Detroit Michigan. She was the oldest of seven. She married Boyd Roebuck and had five children, Jonathan Laron Roebuck, Anthony David Roebuck,Nancy (Letha) Alexandria Roebuck, Robbie Rebecca Roebuck and Crystal Late’ Roebuck. Esther and Boyd relocated to Seattle Washington in 1962.
Michael Nader Dies; All My Children and Dynasty Star Was 76

Sad news out of the TV world as the news has broken that Michael Nader has died. The Dynasty and All My Children star died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister shared in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com.
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open. Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.
Hoda Kotb Shares Bittersweet Farewell to 'Today' Co-Star That Has Fans Emotional

The cast and crew of the Today show just bid an emotional farewell to one of their own. During Monday morning’s episode, co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager led a "bittersweet" goodbye to Joanne LaMarca, who has served as executive producer on Today with Hoda & Jenna for years. The bittersweet moment even sparked some tears from fans, who were quick to send messages of support and well wishes as LaMarca embarks on her next adventure.
Michael Nader Dead At 76

Michael Nader (ex-Dimitri, ALL MY CHILDREN; ex-Dex, DYNASTY) passed away at the age of 76, Michael Fairman is reporting exclusively. The actor died on August 23 from an untreatable cancer. To read the full article, click here.
Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Copeland’s SHOCKING Delivery!

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease things are heating up on the Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) front. Viewers of the CBS soap know that the heavily pregnant surrogate has been missing for weeks. So far there have been no leads in her disappearance. However, that all changed when Ben ‘Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) spots a clue. While the police follow up on Stitch’s lead, Mariah appears to have contractions. Nevertheless, she knows it is too soon. It could be false labor. Or is it the real thing? Y&R spoilers for the week of August 30 to September 3 reveal Mariah will go into labor but she won’t be alone. Who will be there to help her bring Bowie into the world?
Maria Menounos reflects on life as she shares emotional update

Maria Menounos and her family have suffered immense heartache and agonising illnesses over the last few years and now she's got a poignant message for fans and an update on her life. The former E! News host had some important words for her social media followers as she entered a...

