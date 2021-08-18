Letter: Stop mincing words: they're parasites, not patriots
To the editor -- It's time to put a name to the behavior that is killing and injuring our neighbors. Local political leaders and obnoxiously loud defenders of misguided claims of "personal rights" have helped a virus kill and injure more people in our community in one year than local gangs have killed and injured in a decade. While we condemn the latter group as societal parasites, many elevate the former group as patriots.
