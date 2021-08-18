Lost Judgment is One of the Biggest Games of 2021 – Here’s Why
It’s been a pretty rough year for the video games industry (along with the rest of the world). Numerous titles slated to release this year from Gotham Knights and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to Gran Turismo 7, GhostWire: Tokyo and God of War have been delayed to 2022. Horizon Forbidden West is rumored to be the next big delay; Halo Infinite doesn’t have a release date, despite being recently rated in Australia; and even projects like Overwatch 2 have been impacted to the extent that they may not even release next year.gamingbolt.com
