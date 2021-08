Why does The Day continue to include "opinion letters" that just waste space, "Keeping ‘idiocy’ going,” (Aug. 13)? His diatribe makes as much sense as "the earth is flat," "the moon is blue," "the cow jumped over the moon," "Trump won the election." It is all the same mentality. Oh...it is all made up. Dr. Fauci tells lies and spreads misinformation. There is no scientific evidence. But over 600,000 lives have been lost. Currently there are no hospital beds in numerous states. The number of new cases is 90% from people not vaccinated. And it is only getting worse. Ah, fake news! "I only listen to science, and I am a Trump supporter." Think about it. The Middle Ages were really not that long ago. God help us.