The torrential downpours of these days have caused havoc in some areas of Venezuela, particularly in the state of Mérida, in the Andean region of the country. There, 15 people are already dead, in addition to six missing due to the floods. The governor of the region, Ramón Guevara, reported that two of the deceased are children. Nicolás Maduro has decreed a national emergency due to the floods, which according to Civil Protection have left more than 8,000 homes destroyed and 35,000 people affected.