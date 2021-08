A popular meme circulating on Facebook says, “We can’t save Afghanistan. We can’t even save Florida.” There are shining pearls of wisdom encased in that sarcasm. The news from Afghanistan is heartbreaking — people desperately trying to climb aboard U.S. aircraft, a U.S. Air Force transport crammed with more than 600 lucky Afghans who made it out, female activists frantically scrubbing their digital presence from the web before Taliban thugs see it. The Biden administration deserves to be castigated for its failure to provide a safe exodus for the thousands of Afghans who served American interests over the last two decades.